Genoa – Retired 67 years old dies of an illness and someone, most likely the neighbors, they seal the door with tape. The tragic episode took place in via Mermi in the Sant’Eusebio district on the heights of Valbisagno.

Local police officers found the lifeless body called by some relatives who could no longer get in touch with the man. Upon arrival at the house they found the house sealed. The most likely hypothesis is that it was the neighbors so as not to smell the stench that came from the apartment.