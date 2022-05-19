In recent years the “it’s about understanding“By Mattia Binotto of Ferrari, in response to the Cavallino’s limping track performances, had become a real smash, especially after the parody cleverly devised by comedian Maurizio Crozza. But in 2022, a year that was to mark a new era in Formula 1, the roles between the Maranello Red and Mercedes seem to have been reversed and now Ferrari is leading the world championship after five races, while the Arrows d’Argento are to fight with a car that seems to be only a distant relative of the one seen so far in the hybrid era of the category. And therefore it makes you smile to hear Wolff talk about his W13 just like Binotto did about his Ferrari a few years ago: “We still can’t understand our self. In Friday free practice in Miami we had a really positive day and we were among the fastest. On Saturday everything was suddenly different. Minor changes in the set-up have a big impact on the car. Clearly we hope to do the opposite, that is to have a mediocre Friday and reach the top places in the race. We are good at learning“.

The manager from Vienna therefore urged his team to leave no stone unturned: “For example, we have already had the lightest paint for some time, and we cannot do more from this point of view “. Regarding Lewis Hamilton’s performance, compared to the results brought home by George Russell, Wolff explained to oe24 not to have worries: “I hardly ever follow what is being said and when I hear a comment or two, I can only smile. George is doing a good job, but that’s exactly what we expected of him, and that’s why he’s at Mercedes. Lewis unfocused? I have not noticed any of this, it is just rumors reported in the press. Lewis and George push each other“, Concluded the number one of the box of the Anglo-German team.