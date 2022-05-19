Home page politics

Verdi and the dbb have reached an agreement with the municipal employers in the day-care center wage dispute. (Iconic image) © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

There has been an agreement in the day-care center wage dispute between the Verdi union, the civil servants’ association dbb and the municipal employers.

Agreement in the tariff dispute: There was an agreement in the collective bargaining between Verdi and the civil servants’ association dbb with the municipal employers. On Wednesday evening, both parties to the conflict agreed on a solution that, among other things, ensures more days off and more money for educators.

The agreement was the result of twelve-hour consultations in Berlin on Wednesday. The collective bargaining affects around 330,000 municipal daycare workers and other employees in social professions. There will be additional days off and monthly allowances for them in the future. Also in Lower Saxony and Bremen it was closed before Warning strikes by daycare workers.

