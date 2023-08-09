The coach chose 14 to defend the continental title. The debut at the Verona Arena on 15 August with Romania

Valeria Benedetti

Less than a week before the debut in the European Championship against Romania in the Arena di Verona scenario, Davide Mazzanti reveals who Italy will face as they face the second part of the season which includes, in addition to the European Championship, the qualifying tournament Paris 2024. Important months for the reigning continental women’s national team. The coach’s choices closely follow what was the setting for the first part of the season when he had declared that the group he had worked with in Vnl should form the basis on which to continue the journey towards the Games. And so, after the renunciation of Monica De Gennaro (one of the best free players still around) and the former captain Cristina Chirichella, Caterina Bosetti, spiker from Novara, also leaves the choices. See also This is how they live in Ljubljana, the European city that has no cars

New opposite — As announced months ago, Ekaterina Antropova, daughter of Russian parents, who has recently received the longed-for Italian citizenship, joins the National group. And precisely the delays in making the change of citizenship official prevented the coach from running in Scandicci’s opposite during the Nations League. Not a small detail considering that in the coach’s plans there would also be that of deploying her as a hammer to exploit the firepower at the same time as Paola Egonu. The player has only been rehearsing in her new role in the last few weeks and her employment therefore remains a question mark.

Injuries — Even aches and pains got in the way of the coach’s plans, who finds himself facing the European Championship with only three centre-backs due to the injury that took Mazzaro, the protagonist in Vnl, out of action. In short, a European Championship which at this point becomes a good bet for the blue coach, called upon to confirm the value of the national team which in recent years has brought a silver and a world bronze and a gold and a continental bronze while at the Games it did not pass the milestone that has now become taboo in the quarterfinals See also Italy declares state of emergency in Ischia after deadly landslide

Call them up — Setter players: Alessia Orro, Francesca Bosio. Spikers: Myriam Sylla (C), Elena Pietrini, Loveth Omoruyi, Alice Degradi. Opposites: Sylvia Nwakalor, 18. Paola Egonu, Ekaterina Antropova*. Headquarters: Marina Lubian, 11. Anna Danesi, Federica Squarcini. free: Eleonora Fersino, Parish Beatrice. *In the event of failure to complete the process for obtaining Italian citizenship, in the time needed for inclusion in the 2.00 pm list, the athlete Ekaterina Antropova will be replaced before the start of the European Championship.

The European calendar — 15/08 at 20, Arena di Verona (Verona): Italy-Romania

16/08 at 18, Arena Di Monza (Monza): Switzerland-Bosnia and Herzegovina at 21, Arena Di Monza (Monza): Bulgaria-Croatia

17/8 at 18, Arena Di Monza (Monza): Bosnia and Herzegovina-Bulgaria at 21, Arena Di Monza (Monza): Romania-Croatia

18/8 at 18, Arena Di Monza (Monza): Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia at 21, Arena Di Monza (Monza): Italy-Switzerland

19/8 at 18, Arena di Monza (Monza): Romania-Switzerland at 21, Arena di Monza (Monza): Bulgaria-Italy See also Erling Haaland: The incredible diet for great performance

21/8 at 18, PalaRuffini (Turin): Bosnia and Herzegovina-Romania at 21, PalaRuffini (Turin): Croatia-Switzerland

22/8 at 18, PalaRuffini (Turin): Bulgaria-Romania at 21, PalaRuffini (Turin): Italy-Bosnia and Herzegovina

23/8 at 18, PalaRuffini (Turin): Switzerland-Bulgaria at 21, PalaRuffini (Turin): Italy-Croatia Round of 16:

26/27 August, Palazzo Wanny (FLORENCE) Quarter Finals: 29 August, Palazzo Wanny (FLORENCE)