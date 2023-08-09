The European Union Commissioner for Justice, the Belgian Didier Reynders, has reiterated in a letter sent to the Association Judges and Judges for Democracy (JJpD) his “call on all parties involved to apply the recommendations made in the reports on the Rule of Law in 2022 and 2023”, referring to the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), which has been in office since December 2018 due to the inability of the political parties to reach an agreement to elect the 20 organ vowels.

It should be remembered that the renewal of the CGPJ corresponds to the political parties represented in the General Courts that, since May 29, have been dissolved after the electoral advance announced by President Pedro Sánchez and awaiting their constitution, scheduled for the next 17 of August.

Reynders, in a letter signed on August 4 released by JJpD, responds to the letter that the association of judges sent him on June 30 in which he expressed his “concern about the situation of the CGPJ and the abuse that is being made of the service commissions.

Concern about lack of progress



The European commissioner recalled that “the report on the rule of law in 2023 reflects that the situation of the CGPJ raises serious concerns.” This is because, as he explained, “there has been no progress in terms of its renewal despite the urgency” and “no measures have been taken to adapt the appointment process of its members chosen from judges and magistrates taking into account European standards ».

In line, he stressed that said report also underlines that “the lack of renewal” of the governing body of judges “has an impact on the appointment of Supreme Court magistrates and on the judicial system as a whole.”

Regarding the appointments made by the CGPJ, the letter refers again to this year’s report, which states that the vacancies are being “filled by substitute judges and substitute magistrates” who can exercise judicial functions “despite not being subject to the same procedure selection and to the same training program as the race judges.