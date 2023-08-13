Italy, European champions in 2021, has no coach: Roberto Mancini submitted his resignation to the general surpriseless than a month before the important qualifying matches for Eurocopa-2024 for the Nazionale, which failed to qualify for the World Cup-2022.

Roberto Mancini left Italy

After the end of the match between Italy and Spain, Mancini is already focusing on the final.

“The FIGC took note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from his position as coach, received on Saturday night”he said in a statement, without offering the reasons for this decision.

Due to the important appointments for the national team, with the qualifying matches for Euro 2024 against North Macedonia and Ukraine on September 10 and 12, the FIGC will announce the name of the new Nazionale coach in the coming days. added the federation.

Since the announcement of Mancini’s resignation, the Italian press has mentioned as a possible successor the name of Luciano Spallettiwho led Napoli to the Italian title last season, before stepping down.

Who will replace him?

Another of the names mentioned as a candidate for the Nazionale bench is Fabio Cannavaroworld champion in 2006 but who has had a more discreet career on the bench in China, Saudi Arabia and, recently, at Benevento in the Italian third division.

Mancini’s resignation is a huge surprise in the middle of August, without any premonitory sign. At the beginning of the month, the FIGC announced that, in addition to the Nazionale, it would oversee the Italian under-20 and under-21 teams.

Could this decision be related to the latest movements in the national team’s leadership, with the arrival of renowned ex-internationals such as Andrea Barzagli, who has been entrusted with the defensive sector of the Nazionale or Gianluigi Buffon, recently retired and appointed head of delegation?

Only Mancini, 58, and FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, who tried to get him to reverse his decision on Saturday night, know for now. Meanwhile, the Nazionale ends a page in its history.

AFP