“Now I’m here, looking for work, so to speakThis was stated by Father Georg Gaenswein, the former private secretary of the late pope emeritus Benedict XVI, on the occasion of a presentation event for his book “Nothing but the truth” in Kirchzarten, a town near Freiburg, where he now resides.

Gaenswein was sent back to his home diocese of Freiburg in mid-June on the orders of Pope Franciswith whom he has a difficult relationship, but for the moment he has no job, writes the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.