From: Caroline Gehrmann

The consequences of the severe storms in Italy are far from being eliminated. Nevertheless, one now hopes for vacationers, because they bring income. What is the situation on site?

Munich – After the severe storms that led to floods, landslides and at least 15 fatalities in Italy, people are still struggling with the consequences on site. The clean-up work has already started. And the struggle for normality has also begun, wherever this is possible. This includes reviving tourism. In Germany, many people have planned a holiday over Pentecost. Some people are probably wondering whether a holiday in Italy is currently possible at all.

After the drought and floods in Italy: This is the situation on the Adriatic and Emilia-Romagna

But how is the situation on the Adriatic and in Emilia-Romagna at the moment? Both regions were hit particularly hard. After months of drought, the severe storms had literally rolled over the country. In one and a half days there was sometimes as much rain as usual in half a year. Also because of the heavy building and the many sealed areas in Emilia-Romagna, the water could only seep away with difficulty.

After the storms, vacations in flooded areas in Italy are not possible everywhere

Still applies to the region Red alert, even if the weather situation has stabilized in the meantime. However, meteorologists fear that the next few weeks will remain unstable. A number of places are still under water, especially near the city of Ravenna. But not the whole region is affected. In the part of the country west of the city of Bologna, everyday life continues as normal.

Travel to the still flooded areas is sometimes not possible – there is a risk of further landslides. In the mountainous Apennines, some places are still inaccessible because the ground there has slipped. The Foreign Office warns on the Internet with appropriate notices before traveling to the storm areas – but did not issue an official travel warning.

After drought and floods: Holidaymakers are waiting on the Adriatic Sea and Lake Garda

Things are looking better in places on the Adriatic that are popular with tourists, such as Rimini, where people got off relatively lightly. Even if there was also flooding in the bathing resort at the height of the storm. Many beaches on the Adriatic were closed due to the storm chaos. The situation on Lake Garda has eased somewhat – previously, dramatically low water levels were measured there. The lake has filled up again due to the rain, but the water is still significantly lower than in previous years.

After the drought that preceded the storms, the water level at Lake Garda has risen again. (Iconic image) © Manuel Romano/IMAGO

Holidays in Italy: how to get to the Adriatic Sea and Rimini after drought and floods

Rimini’s beaches have mostly been cleaned again, because after the shock one is hoping for many holidaymakers and corresponding income. Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè from the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia party promoted holidays in Romagna. “After this tragedy, another one must not follow, namely an economic one related to tourism,” she said in an interview with the newspaper La Stampa.

The seaside resort of Rimini is now easily accessible again, via the A14 motorway, also known as “Adriatica”, which was recently closed. Only the train route between Bologna and Rimini is still interrupted at Faenza. By the beginning of June, operations should be back to normal, Deutsche Bahn hopes.

Drought and floods in Italy: The weather in Italy is expected to remain extreme

The shock of the storm catastrophe in Italy is still deep. But summer and the bathing and holiday season are just around the corner. In terms of weather, it could also be thick in the next few months, but in the other direction. “There are indications that June will be a little rainier than usual,” says Carlo Cacciamani, director of the state agency ItaliaMeteo.

“After that, the rain could subside and we could face a hot summer.” And that probably means drought. Measures to save water are then not excluded, such as turning off wells or empty swimming pools. Many experts are now of the opinion that the climate has already changed permanently and regular extreme weather events are “the new normal” – also in Europe. (with dpa)