Decree-law for mandatory vaccination of people in this age group would be in force until June 15

Italy will impose mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for all people aged 50 and over. The measure was agreed upon during a council of ministers that is still in progress, but agencies Ansa and Reuters have already had access to the terms of the decree-law, which would take effect immediately and run until June 15th.

According to Reuters, the text also stipulates that from the beginning of February to the end of March, only people who can prove vaccination against Covid-19 or recent infection will be able to enter government offices, non-essential stores, banks, post offices and hairdressing salons.

The country had already made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health professionals, in addition to establishing this requirement or presenting a negative test for workers to access their workplaces.

Italy registered 189,109 new cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday (5), a new record since the beginning of the pandemic, and 231 deaths, while the positivity rate – the percentage of positive diagnostic tests – rose to 17.28%, compared to 13.9% the day before.

The Italian Federation of Health Centers and Hospitals (Fiaso) reported that hospitalizations for coronaviruses increased by 25.8% in the last week and admissions to ICUs by 13%. Unvaccinated patients represent 72% of all critically ill hospitalized in resuscitation beds, according to their data.