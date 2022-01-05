Home page politics

Trump supporters attempt to break through a police line in front of the Capitol. © John Minchillo / AP / dpa

On January 6, 2021, supporters of Donald Trump attacked and stormed the American parliament. Many now have to answer in court.

Washington – One year after the US Capitol was stormed, 725 suspects have been arrested and charged, according to the Justice Department.

The judiciary is determined to hold all perpetrators accountable – regardless of “whether they were present on that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the attack on our democracy,” said Justice Minister Merrick Garland on Wednesday. “We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland promised before the anniversary of the attack.

Supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed the seat of the US Congress in Washington on January 6th to prevent the confirmation of the election victory of the Democrat Joe Biden. Five people were killed in the attack and dozens of security guards were injured. The attack on the heart of US democracy, in which many MPs and senators feared for their lives, shook the country. Critics accuse Trump of inciting his supporters to act in a speech before the storm. Trump has not recognized his electoral defeat against Biden to this day.

“January 6th was an unprecedented attack on the seat of our democracy,” said Garland. The Federal Police FBI and prosecutors across the country are still dealing with the assault. For the Justice Department it has become “one of the largest, most complex and most resource-intensive investigations in our history,” said Garland.

The gravity of the previous charges differed from case to case. 145 people, for example, have already pleaded guilty to an administrative offense. More than 325 other suspects were charged with criminal offenses, for example for attacks on security forces or for disrupting and attempting to disrupt an official process. The proceedings for more serious allegations usually took longer, he admitted. However, some people have already been sentenced to several years’ imprisonment.

Garland did not comment on claims by some Democrats that the judiciary should also take direct action against ex-President Trump and his followers. Biden, in turn, has warned several times against misusing the judiciary for political purposes. A committee in the House of Representatives tries to deal with the background and political responsibility for the attack. dpa