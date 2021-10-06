Whistles for Gigio Donnarumma at San Siro on the occasion of Italy-Spain. The audience welcomed with applause but also boos and some ‘buu’ the reading of the formations when the name of the former Milan goalkeeper was pronounced before the kick-off of the match valid for the Nations League semifinals.

Donnarumma returned to San Siro after leaving the Rossoneri in the summer to join Paris Saint-Germain. Whistles were raised from the stands at the blue goalkeeper every time he came into play by touching the ball.

