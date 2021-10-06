Currently, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is now available on Netflix. However, not all parts of this anime are available to users. Hopefully this will change next month as Golden wind it will finally be part of the catalog of this streaming platform.

Through a statement, it has been confirmed that the fourth and most recent season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, which covers the adaptation of the fifth part in the manga, Golden wind, will finally be available on Netflix on November 1, 2021. This is not the first time this has happened, as in the Japanese version of this site, the adventures of Giorno Govanna joined this platform for a long time.

In Japan, the anime of Golden wind It has dubbing into Latin Spanish, something that, for some strange reason, is not available in our region. It will be interesting to see if this option will finally make it to the West next month. In the same way, let us remember that Stone ocean, the next part of this anime, will premiere worldwide on Netflix in December of this year.

On related issues, originally Giorno was going to be a woman. Similarly, here you can learn about the new part of the manga.

Editor’s Note:

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure It is one of the best anime I have seen, and it is something that many people will surely appreciate. Each part is unique, with new characters, locations, and plots. Although part six, Stone Ocean, has divided the community, the work that David Production has done on the anime is a guarantee that the studio will honor Araki’s fantastic manga for the sixth time.

Via: Netflix