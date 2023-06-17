It is Italy’s show on the first day of the individual fencing European Championships. In Plovdiv, Bulgaria, the Azzurri immediately won six medals between women’s foil and men’s épée. In the foil Martina Batini, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo and Alice Volpi shared the four steps of the podium: in the two all-Italian semifinals Batini beat Palumbo 15-12 while Favaretto prevailed over Volpi 15-9. The gold went to Batini who, with a score of 9-6 in his favor, was able to benefit from Favaretto’s withdrawal due to a physical problem. Bronze for the other two blues.

Sword doublet

Another all-blue epee final with Davide Di Veroli and Federico Vismara, who found themselves opponents on the platform for the most precious medal: the Roman prevailed, who won 15-14, the podium was completed by the German Marco Brinkmann and the Polish Mateusz Antkiewicz, respectively defeated by the two Italians in the semifinals. The Azzurri, in addition to the medals, have earned points for the qualifying ranking for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games and for the international one in view of the World Cup next July in Milan.