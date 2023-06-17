True “Black Mirror” fans will be more than happy for their sixth seasonthe same one that has just arrived on Netflix and that only in its first chapter shows a story that will leave more than one viewer with their mouths open. “Joan is awful” (“Joan is horrible”) is the title of the episode in which Salma Hayek ends up doing a show of diarrhea and also seeks to end a streaming platform that parodies the red N. What happens in this brutal story?

What is the 6×1 of “Black Mirror” about?

an average girl named John discovers that his whole life is the plot of a streaming series viral, in which the character she plays is played by Salma Hayek. From there, each of her actions will be replicated by the Mexican actress in a day-to-day adaptation of her that will expose one of her worst secrets to the whole world.

Oh yes… it is an episode that brings the vibe of the “Black Mirror” from the first seasons, but at the same time it shows something fresh and with which anyone who consumes streaming is going to see themselves reflected. Better still, the end of the episode is a genius that only a creator like Charlie Brooker it could occur to you.

YOU CAN SEE: The episode of “Black mirror” written with ChatGPT that did not see the light: “She is a ***”

The diarrhea scene with Salma Hayek

The episode has shocking scenesbut undoubtedly one of the most curious and hilarious is when Salma Hayek, dressed as a cheerleader, with a penis drawn on her foreheadenters a Catholic church during a wedding and with a funnel he proceeds to defecate in front of everyone. And the latter after eating several hamburgers and taking a powerful laxative minutes before.

“Joan is horrible” opens the sixth season with black humor and a very “Black Mirror” message. Photo: Netflix

Too crazy? A bit of context. It turns out that Joan discovers that Hayek is not really the one who plays her in the series of “Streamberry” (a Netflix parody) about his life, but it is a super-advanced deepfake with scenes generated by artificial intelligence. The Mexican actress he only signed a contract with the company for them to use his face.

YOU CAN SEE: “Black mirror”: release date on Netflix, number of chapters and chronological order of the series

Joan, who has tried to sue the platform, realizes that legally she has no way to do it. So, to get Salma’s attention and get her to intercede, she ends up performing the act of diarrhea described above. This because she knows that the series will adapt every action she performse, especially if it’s something so flashy.

Poster of “Joan is horrible”, chapter 1 of “Black Mirror 6”. Photo: Netflix

From then on, Hayek appears in the series playing herself and joining Joan; and they come up with a plan not only to cancel the series, but also to wipe out “Streamberry” from head to toe. We won’t say more to avoid spoilers, but yes, this is a chapter that will divide the audience: between those who see it as genius and those who consider it absurd, especially after that ending.

#quotBlack #Mirror #6x1quot #Salma #Hayek #diarrhea #hates #Netflix #brutal #chapter