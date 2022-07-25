What this mother did to her 18-month-old child is hard to fathom. For six days she left the baby alone in the apartment and found him dead.

Milan – The agony that little Diana must have endured during the last days of her young life is unimaginable. The 18-month-old child lay alone in his bed for six days, without food, at a room temperature of 30 degrees. Nobody changed her diaper, nobody heard her cry, nobody took care of her. Her mother Alessia P. let her daughter in her apartment Italy back to meet up with her boyfriend in Bergamo, 50 kilometers away. At home, the child fought to survive – in vain. But how did this tragedy happen in the first place?

Italy: Mother apparently knew nothing about pregnancy

Like the Italian newspapers Il Corriere della Sera and La Republica report, little Diana’s life was ill-fated from the start. Mother Alessia reportedly didn’t know about her pregnancy and gave birth to the baby in a bathroom. She spent the first few weeks of her life in the hospital because of kidney disease. The father’s identity is well known to mother Alessia, 36, but she “never told him about her daughter”. According to the reports in the two newspapers, the father even lives in the same house in the Ponte Lambro district of Milan.

He couldn’t hear the baby’s screams, but neither could other neighbors. The windows of the room where Diana was lying were locked and the Italian investigators apparently even suspect that mother Alessia gave her baby sedatives. The officers found an almost empty pack of benzodiazepines in the apartment, and an autopsy on the child is said to provide information.

Italy: Mother has probably left Diana alone at home more often

So, on the evening of July 14, mother Alessia leaves the apartment and her child to go to Bergamo. But this was probably not the first time that little Diana was on her own. Alessia told investigators that she “only” left the baby alone for an hour at the beginning, but continued to lengthen the time. If she was away for a whole weekend, she would tell friends and acquaintances that the child was being babysitted.

The relationship with her family is probably bad. Diana’s grandmother lives in Crotone, southern Italy. Although her sister lives nearby, she shows no understanding for Alessia’s behavior. As La Republica reported that Alessia used the dating platform Tinder extensively.

Italy: No one noticed the child’s suffering

Apparently nobody knew how bad things really were for little Diana. Neighbors report that the little girl appeared fragile and intimidated and was always kept in a stroller, but no one informed social services. A Milanese gynecologist says opposite La Republica: “Considering how much volunteer work there is in Italy, if someone had been warned, one should have intervened.” She continues: “This mother might have needed a kind person to help her with her problems . Instead, she had no one around her.”

Now the 36-year-old has to answer for murder in court. She is currently in custody. According to officials, she shows no remorse. If convicted, she faces life imprisonment.