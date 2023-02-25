DARIO MINOR Correspondent. Rome Friday, February 24, 2023, 20:44



A few hours after the Italian Senate approved last Thursday the decree law that regulates the operations of NGOs that save migrants in the Central Mediterranean, the ship ‘Geo Barents’, chartered by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has begun to noting the consequences of the ‘strong hand’ promised by the right-wing government of Giorgia Mel