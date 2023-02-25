These are the words of the conductor: “He was the one who gave me the first interview in 1960”

In these hours, the world of Italian entertainment and journalism is mourning the death of Maurizio Costanzo. The TV giant passed away yesterday morning in Rome at the age of 84. There are many characters who wanted to remember their beloved friend and colleague. Among the many words spent on Maurizio Costanzo, those of have not gone unnoticed Goofy Baudo.

Goofy Baudo gave an interview to the microphones of No Stop News, the RTL 102.5 program conducted by Barbara Sala, Luigi Santarelli and Antonio Sica. The conductor wanted to spend a few words on his beloved friend and colleague and declared that he knew that Maurice Costanzo he wasn’t well. However, he never expected such an epilogue.

These were the words of Goofy Baudo about:

We knew he wasn’t well, but not to this extent, not in a bad way. Unfortunately, the situation suddenly got worse. Leave the trail of a great television personality who made television great, who helped invent it. A great character leaves us.

And, continuing, the conductor added:

He was one of the first important characters I met. It was he who gave me the first interview in 1960 in a major weekly. I had just arrived in Rome and I was struck by his sympathy in attacking me in a positive sense and ferreting me out in my ambitions. He was a great journalist.

But that’s not all. Furthermore, to the microphones of the radio note, Goofy Baudo revealed:

And in fact the Maurizio Costanzo show was a show in which everyone opened up by telling things that perhaps they would never have told.

Finally, concluding, the conductor concluded: