Italian police officers have found the body of a 70-year-old woman who had been dead for two years. Marinella Beretta was found Friday sitting in her dining room chair at her home in Prestino, near Lake Como. The woman has been called ‘the epitome of loneliness’ by local media.
#Italian #police #find #woman #dead #house #years #Embodiment #loneliness
Immigration The report of the Ministry of the Interior was completed, Minister Mikkonen supports the one-off legalization of the paperless – the center and the SDP immediately collide: “The Ministry of the Interior can find out what it wants”
The Ministry of the Interior has completed a study that has provoked extensive discussion in advance, examining the situation of...
Leave a Reply