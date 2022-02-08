TOTO KNVB CupPSV has qualified for the semi-finals of the TOTO KNVB cup tournament without any problems. In the Philips Stadium, they won 4-0 against fellow provincial NAC Breda, which was not really in the game for a moment. Noni Madueke was the big man when he returned to the field.











Prior to the Brabant get-together, PSV was mainly about one thing: who would put Schmidt under the bar? Many an eyebrow will have frowned after the announcement of the starting eleven. Joël Drommel returned under the bar, after he was passed last Saturday and was openly criticized by trainer Schmidt. The decisive blunder Mvogo made on Saturday was enough reason for Schmidt to switch again. However, Drommel didn't have much to do on Tuesday evening. PSV had little to fear from NAC during the quarterfinals. The number eleven of the first division barely got rid of his own half in the first company. Noni Madueke, who returned from injury, seemed to be looking forward to it and at times drove the NAC defense to despair.

Joël Drommel had little to do tonight. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



PSV was the boss on their own field from minute one and did not give opponent NAC a ray of hope for a cup stunt. After eight minutes it was already hit when Madueke headed in a corner. Before the half hour had passed, Mario Götze made it 2-0. Five minutes before halftime, Madueke served Götze on a silver platter. The German was able to score the 3-0 in front of an open goal. The visitors from Breda also had to be grateful to goalkeeper Nick Olij that the score was not even worse. The second half was not much of a spectacle. It was like summer night football in the middle of winter. NAC crawled out of the shell somewhat, resulting in two brief headers. PSV switched back to cruise control, simply finished the match, but still tried to increase the score. However, it was NAC goalkeeper Olij who again stood in the way a number of times.

Bakayoko . debut

Fifteen minutes before time, Olij had been knocked off after all. Cody Gakpo shot well from a distance and put PSV at 4-0. Then hands went hand in hand in the Philips Stadium for debutant Johan Bakayoko, who got a good ten minutes from Schmidt. Every ball contact of the young Belgian was loudly received, because without having played even one minute, it turned out that Bakayoko was already extremely popular among the PSV supporters. ,,We needed this,' said Cody Gakpo afterwards. ,,We had to get up and react, we did that. We now have to stay in this flow and finish the season. We are now in the semi-finals of Cup, still have everything to play for in the Premier League and are also in the Conference League. Weird things always happen in football, so we just have to stay focused, stick together and win our games." PSV will play in the semi-finals to visit the winner of RKC-AZ or NEC-Go Ahead Eagles.

Mario Götze was accurate twice. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst





