There Italian Off-road Federation is currently the major organizer of titled races in agreement with ACI Sport, a primary role that will also be confirmed in the 2022 competitive season: “Relations with ACI are consolidated and important. – underlines FIF President Marco Pacini – The agreement with ACI Sport was renewed and FIF sought (and found) a greater involvement of ACI in the management of the most important and demanding series, first of all the Italian Off-road Speed ​​Championship, which is the off-road championship with greater seniority and tradition“.

But if the Italian Off-road Speed ​​Championship starts this weekend (in Cardano al Campo, in the province of Varese) it should not be underestimated either. the Italian Trial Championship, a specialty that is gaining more and more interest, which will start its season at the end of April in Massarosa, in the province of Lucca. In addition to these two Italian Championships, seven Regional Series must be mentioned, which boast the title “ACI Sport Trophy”. In total, there are 51 events, distributed between the Italian Off-road Speed ​​Championship, the 4 × 4 Italian Trial Championship, the Central Italy Regularity Trophy, the Extreme 4 × 4 Campania Trophy, the 4 × 4 Campania Trial Trophy, the 4 × 4 Lazio Trial Trophy, the Trophy. Trial 4 × 4 Sicily, Trophy Regularity Track 4 × 4 Sicily and Regional Trophy Regularity Sicily.

Each event is organized with great professionalism and with great attention to the safety aspect. And on this the president Marco Pacini has something to add: “One aspect that, alongside ACI, we have promised ourselves to strengthen is the fight against illegal sports. Unfortunately in Italy there are subjects who organize motor racing events without any agreement with the Federation of reference, that is, with ACI. This happens despite the fact that CONI has specified, in all official documentation, that this is an obligatory step. A “sports promotion body” can obviously also carry out activities in the automotive field but only by signing a clear agreement with the Sports Federation recognized by CONI (which, I repeat, is the ACI) and in compliance with the regulations and safety standards issued from ACI itself. This – concludes Pacini – is a great chapter of work that we are carrying out with ACI, because it not only creates illegal but also problems of organization, compliance with regulations and safety measures“