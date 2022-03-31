Controversy in Tarcento, the Italian municipality in the province of Udine where the municipal administration refused to host Ukrainian refugees

Over the last few hours, the case of Tarcentoa small town in the province of Udine that does not host the Ukrainian refugees. In light of this, numerous were born controversy on the matter. In particular, Riccardo Prisciano, author of one of the opposition motions, said he was indignant at what happened. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

In Italy, there is a small town in the province of Udine, in Friuli Venezia Giulia that will not host the Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war that broke out in their country. To make such a choice was themunicipal administration which declared to be opposed tohospitality of Ukrainians in the municipality.

One of motions of the opposition who asked to welcome refugees in vacant municipal buildings denounced the case. It is about Riccardo Priscianothe only one elected on the list with which he had run for mayor in the month of October:

An unprecedented shame.

The man commented on what happened through a post Published on Facebook. These were his words:

I hope that the mayor Mauro Steccati and his infamous majority will reconsider and make an appropriate mea culpa, opening the doors of those municipal buildings that have long been unused to Ukrainian refugees (women, children and the elderly.

Tarcento: the words of the director Andrea Premoselli

Councilor Prisciano, who raised numerous criticisms, he decided to explain the story. According to his tale:

The majority of Mayor Steccati has decided to reject the motions with which the opposition asked to allocate the vacant municipal buildings for the reception of Ukrainian refugees.

In light of this came the reply Of Andrea Premosellicouncilor of the Brothers of Italy who gave his own explanation: