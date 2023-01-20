Friday, January 20, 2023
Italian journalist removed his mustache to celebrate capo’s capture

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in World
Italy

Pino Maniaci, Italian journalist



Anti-mafia television journalist Pino Maniaci has denounced the Messina crimes for years.

The considerate boss of bosses of Costa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia (southern Italy), and the country’s most wanted criminal, who has been on the run for 30 years, Matteo Messina denaro, he was arrested last mondayaccording to Italian media who celebrated the capture of one of the men who has sown terror in the Italian streets in recent years.

Also read: Nicola Gratteri, the man on the blacklist of the most powerful mafia in Italy

Among the celebrations by the media, the most striking was that of the television reporter and journalist Pino Maniaci, who promised several years ago that if Messina was captured would remove his mustache, and so he did.

Maniaci promised to remove his mustache if Messina was captured, this due to the constant complaints for many years that the journalist had made against the leader of Cosa Nostra and the Italian mafia in general.

With the arrest of Matteo Messina I cut my mustache after 50 years of honorable service

“Promises are kept and I kept mine. With the arrest of Matteo Messina I cut off my mustache after 50 years of honorable service,” he wrote in the description of the video in which a barber shaves off his characteristic mustache that he has worn on Italian television for the past 50 years.

Regarding the capture of the gangster Mateo Messina, with several life sentences for the 1993 Cosa Nostra bombings and numerous homicideswas achieved after the intensification of the investigations carried out by the prosecutors of Palermo Maurizio de Lucia and the deputy Paolo Guido.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

