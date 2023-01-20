Home page World

From: Stefanie Fischhaber

Split

The number of violent crimes in Sweden continues to increase. (Iconic image) © Imago/Johan Nilsso

Last year Sweden set a record of violent crimes. In the new year, the country is again experiencing a wave of violence. The reason is gang crime.

STOCKHOLM – Last year, Sweden set a sad record in the number of violent crimes and deadly gunshots. The main reasons for this are gang crime and riots by right-wing populist groups. Now the country is experiencing another wave of violence. In the capital Stockholm, there have been repeated night shots and deliberate explosions in the past few days.

Shots and explosions in Stockholm: police are investigating attempted murder

For the second night in a row, an apartment in the Farsta district of Stockholm was shot at early Friday morning. According to police information, several callers had alerted the authorities. The perpetrator shot, therefore, through the window in the apartment. Although there were people in the home at the time, no one was injured. Police are now investigating attempted murder.

A few hours earlier, an explosive charge had exploded in a stairwell in Årsta – also in the south of Stockholm. According to the newspaper Aftonbladet The remains of a hand grenade were found. No one was injured here either. There were no arrests. These attacks are not isolated cases. Last year, the police had to defuse a bomb on a festival site.

Gang crime and the drug market fuel violence in Sweden

The number of shots and detonations in Stockholm has increased significantly since Christmas. The background to these acts is suspected, among other things, in a conflict over the drug market in the city of Sundsvall, almost 400 kilometers further north. The radio station SVT and the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet A 24-year-old with a criminal network is said to be in charge there, but a notorious 36-year-old and his entourage want to challenge him for this position. Several of the acts are said to be directed against relatives of the two main actors in this conflict.

For several years, Sweden has been struggling with rampant gang crime, which repeatedly manifests itself in shots and explosions. In 2022, there were 388 firearms incidents in the EU country. 61 people died. In addition to gang crime, there were also numerous clashes with right-wing populist groups in the past year. In April, right-wing extremists set fire to the Koran and instigated riots. (sf with dpa)