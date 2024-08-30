First time in an official session

The FP1 in Monza had – especially for the Italian public – a special observation: Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The very young talent from Bologna, raised by Mercedes, turned 18 a few days ago and is expected to replace Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of the silver arrow next year. Today Antonelli made his debut in an official F1 session, driving George Russell’s W15.

What a bang

The start of the session, for the driver who defends the colours of the Prema team in F2, was excellent, with extremely competitive times immediately. But then Antonelli has made a mistake losing control of the car at Parabolicaending up in a spin in the gravel and seriously damaging the car against the barriers. A crash that was also very heavy for the morale of the young Italian talent, who had tasted the Circus for less than 10 minutes.

Kimi’s off at the Parabolica 😩 📻 Kimi: “Sorry!”

📻 Toto: “All good, Kimi. All good.” — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 30, 2024

Wolff ‘consoles’ Kimi

The Mercedes team principal immediately opened up via radio with the 2006-born driver, Toto Wolffwho replied to Antonelli’s message of apology, predictably mortified above all by the damage caused to the car which from this afternoon will have to return to the hands of its rightful owner: George Russell. “All good, Kimi. All good”, the comment of the Austrian boss, which does not need too many translations. A blunder that we hope do not undermine the confidence of the Bolognesenow destined to make his Formula 1 debut next year.