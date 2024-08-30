Wife of influencer who died on the street hit by pedestrian crossing

Rachel Terracina, wife of Enzo Bondi, the influencer found dead on the street in Rome on August 8, was hit by a car along with her 60-year-old father on a pedestrian crossing.

The local website 7Colli reported the news, according to which the woman and her father were in the Marconi neighborhood when they were both hit by a car while crossing the pedestrian crossing.

The driver stopped to provide assistance while two ambulances and municipal police officers arrived on the scene.

Rachel Terracina was transported in red code to the San Camillo hospital, while her father Carlo was taken in yellow code to the emergency room of San Giovanni. Fortunately, both were declared out of danger.

On his profile On Facebook, the woman addressed a thought to her late husband, thanking him for saving her: “My angel, I still have a lot to do here.”

Enzo Bondi, known on social media as Kaiserjny, was found lifeless on Lungotevere Dante, at number 3. He was killed by a sudden illness.

The Kaiser was a very well-known influencer among Roma fans, a team he supported and about which he proposed analyses, discussions and comments.