Germany, Christian Zoda and Sandra Quarta killed at two different times: the young girl’s uncle arrested

A real yellow is what happened in recent days in the German nation. Two boys aged only 23 and 20, called Christian Zoda and Sandra Quarta they were found dead on two different days. For the crime it seems that the culprit is her uncle.

At the moment there is still little information released on this heartbreaking episode. The two boys lived in Germany for a long time, but they were originally from Italy. They weren’t engaged, but close friends.

From what has emerged so far, Sandra Quarta was disappearance in the night between 18 and the December 19th. His dear friend immediately came forward to look for her.

In fact, on December 20, in a post on social media, he posted a desperate appeal in which he asked Help for the young one. In the post Christian Zoda wrote:

The last time I saw her was last Sunday. She left her purse, shoes, jacket, glasses and cell phone at home. She hasn’t contacted anyone and she hasn’t gone to work. Anyone with information notify the police immediately.

However, it was only the following day, December 21st, that the young man lost his life outside the father’s pizzeria. Someone has it hit with several bullets from fire.

The arrest of the suspect for the crimes of Christian Zoda and Sandra Quarta

Officers immediately set to work to find the responsible of the crime. As a result after a few hours they managed to arrest the main suspect that he was in the city of albestdt.

He still had the weapon used to end the boy’s life on him. The person responsible seems to be the uncle of the girl, Michael Q. Sandra unlike her friend, was found deceased in garden of the same man’s house.

From what emerged, the two were not engaged, but just very good friends. Christian had lived in Germany since he was 12, with his father, as his parents were separated and worked in his father’s pizzeria. Now it will only be investigations to shed light on what happened.