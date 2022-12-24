A woman explains to two girls the figures of the municipal nativity scene in Plaza San Francisco. / P. SANCHEZ / AGM

Christmas takes shape in the municipality of Cartagena, its neighborhoods and councils, with an intense program that invites the people of Cartagena to experience these festivities in its streets. Since last night, the Plaza de España is another of the settings where the illusion of these days gains strength, with children’s workshops, activities for the whole family and concerts until January 3.

The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, inaugurated yesterday the Christmas program reserved for this emblematic space, while the Stolen group provided the soundtrack to a magical night in which there were no shortage of surprises and a good atmosphere, with a decoration marked by lights and the Christmas figures, which coincide with those of the Alameda de San Antón.

Today the stage is hosting children’s workshops (11 am) and the show ‘Christmas Rock’ by the Drilo Gang (12 pm).

The guided tour ‘Merry Christmas. Bona Saturnalia!’ will take place at the Museum of the Roman Theater (11.30 am). Attendees will discover with this children’s workshop the traditions of the Roman festivals of the Saturnalia.

Meanwhile, the municipal nativity scene continues to be one of the Christmas attractions, concentrating a large number of visits in Plaza San Francisco to see the more than 700 figures that make up the assembly this year.

Music for all styles



The ‘good afternoon’ begins at 3:00 p.m. with the music of H.LM. in acoustic. An hour later it will be the turn of the local singer Lydia Martín together with the guitarist Miguel Solana. Los Happys will close this afternoon of fun and music touring, starting at 5:00 p.m., the hits of Spanish pop.

As it could not be otherwise, Santa Claus will receive the requests of the little ones in the Icue. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and in the afternoon, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Apiacere Trio will perform the classical music recital ‘The sounds of Christmas’ tomorrow, Christmas Day, at 7:00 p.m. in the Plaza de España.

On December 26th it will be the turn of the children’s show ‘Festival Kids Gelatina’, a tribute to Encanto and the Christmas Zambomba ‘Al compás de la Navidad’. The musical ‘Beauty and the Beast are’ and ‘The Red Velvet Christmas Show’ will take over on the 27th. In addition, on the 28th the Plaza de España will host the children’s musical ‘Los muñecos de la fabric’ and ‘Trash. The Percussion comedy show’. The family show ‘La varita perdida’ and ‘Acustic divas’ will star on Thursday 29.