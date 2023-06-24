Italy Loves Romagna: singers and concert lineup

Which singers (and the lineup) will take part in Italia Loves Romagna, the charity concert broadcast tonight – 24 June 2023 – on Rai 1? On stage we will see many artists such as Blanco, Andrea Bocelli, Elisa, Elodie, Emma, ​​Giorgia, Irama + Rkomi, Luciano Ligabue, Madame, Fiorella Mannoia, Gianni Morandi, Negramaro, Laura Pausini, Max Pezzali, Salmo, Tananai, Zucchero. And, again, the extraordinary participation of Amadeus, Alessia Marcuzzi, Giorgio Panariello, Francesca Fagnani. The Concert “Italia Loves Romagna” also sees the presence of a super band of 10 elements and the National Symphony Orchestra of the Italian Conservatories (OSNC) made up of 63 young musicians who, for this occasion, come mainly from Romagna and Emilia. The musical direction of the event is entrusted to Leonardo De Amicis and Carlo Di Francesco. Conductor: Amadeus, Francesca Fagnani, Giorgio Panariello and Alessia Marcuzzi

Streaming and TV

We have seen the singers and the lineup of Italia Loves Romagna, but where to see the concert live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 24 June 2023 – at 8.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on RaiPlay.it and via radio on the frequencies of Rai Radio2. Simultaneously with the concert, the Digital and Transmedia Content Department will produce a live broadcast, entitled “Italia Loves Romagna – The Backstage”, visible in streaming on the RaiPlay platform.