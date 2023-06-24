It wasn’t an easy Saturday for Jorge Martin. The Madrid-born driver arrived at Assen revved up after winning both races at the Sachsenring. His Friday at the ‘Cathedral’ was competitive, but his chances of fighting at the top came to a screeching halt today.

The Spaniard’s problems began in qualifying, when an accident left him with few options, forcing him to play the “time attack” with the second bike. He qualified tenth, while his rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia were in first and second position.

In the Sprint, Martin tried to make up for it in the early stages, and he did so by climbing up to fifth position. However, the Prima Pramac Racing rider’s progress was halted when, chasing the group of Bagnaia, Brad Binder and Fabio Quartararo, his tires started to overheat, a problem with the Michelin tires which was reported by several riders in the premier class in 2023.

Speaking to DAZN after the short race, the Spaniard explained what happened to him and regretted that his poor result in the morning practice session hurt his chances of putting in a top race.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I wasn’t far away until I started having problems with the pressure in the front tyres,” Martin began. “When I was trying to pass Fabio got up, so from then on I just tried to finish the race. I also had a lot of vibrations in the rear tyre.”

“When the pressure rises, it never goes back to normal. It’s clear that the problem is the weather, but the cause was the pressure. The moment I tried to pass Fabio, everything went wrong. But I was battling with the podium group. The only way to manage the front pressure is to start with the lowest pressure, but then we’ll see when the penalties arrive”, he continued, speaking of the rule that will be adopted in the premier class to unify a control system and tire pressure monitoring of all riders.

However, Martin confirmed that Sprint winner Bezzecchi is one step ahead at this track: “I think he has something more than the others. It’s a pity that I have to start tenth. A better qualifying would have made things a little easier.” for me,” he concluded.

