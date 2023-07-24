The Azzurri coach joked with his colleague D’Aversa, in training camp right where the Azzurri are preparing for the World Cup in August in the Philippines: “I could take Baschirotto…”

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

An out-of-the-box to begin with. But with Gianmarco Pozzecco everything is possible and, above all, nothing is taken for granted. So this morning at 9.30 the Poz, with his trusty Peppe Poeta, the federal president Gianni Petrucci, the general manager Salvatore Trainotti, part of the technical staff and the head of communication Francesco D’Aniello showed up at the Lecce training ground in Folgaria (where Italbasket is now at work for the World Cup in August in the Philippines) to attend the morning session of the yellow and red team. “I wanted to shake Umtiti’s hand, but he’s gone,” said Poz. “But I’m surprised by Baschirotto’s physique that I could wear to play basketball.” Then, speaking of Lecce, he asked for Barbas’ old card: “I was making the album, I remember him unobtainable and Pasculli. I’m always attracted by the beautiful realities of the province. In fact, now that president Petrucci has entered Salernitana I will have to cheer for them too”. Handshakes, hugs, compliments, greetings to Roberto D’Aversa, a red Lecce shirt as a gift. In short, a sparkling start to the morning. Off to the Folgaria Training Camp With this spirit, absolutely goliardic and pleasant, the national basketball team began its training camp in Folgaria which will last until the 2nd, when in the afternoon it will move to Trento to play a quadrangle with Turkey (debut match on the 4th, tickets on Vivaticket and Aquilabasket which organizes everything, as well as on social channels), Cape Verde and China until the 5th. See also F1 | Minardi praises Ferrari: "In the end as fast as Red Bull"

Serenity — The first to show up at the meeting was Niccolò Melli. What will not show up instead is Nico Mannion. Who has agreed with the staff and the federation not to be there. The Poz started today at 17.30 with an hour and a half. From tomorrow training will always be in the morning. From 11 to 13, but with him they can even extend by an hour. Very intense sessions, but in the afternoon we don’t go back to the Folgaria building which is open to the public for training. The Pozzecco course envisages serenity, first of all, free spaces, sharing, group. His mantra is to de-stress kids who live well together. “My job is to manage emotions. When I think about the World Cup I already get anxious. Going to an event like this doesn’t happen often, especially in Italy. The fundamental thing is to live this wait and the preparation with great serenity”, says the coach. See also Escorted and between insults: this is how R. Rueda came out after the defeat with Peru

Voice to executives — The federal president Gianni Petrucci who goes around the Golf Hotel with the Olympic jacket (“I want to have it on”), breathes the good atmosphere that there is in the national basketball team: “I see great enthusiasm, there is the strength of Pozzecco. I came to Folgaria with Ettore Messina, we always got along very well and from here we cultivate the Olympic dream which is our degree. Obviously the captain will be Gigi Datome”. Candidate in the future for a role as blue team manager rather than president. The general manager Salvatore Trainotti who, with his close friends from Trento, built this Trentino meeting, thinks like the president: “We find a very positive climate. In addition to the historical group, there is the happiness of having young players who will fight to win a jersey for the World Cup”. Trainotti will also manage the future of the women’s sector. After the disappointment of the European. See also Sampdoria, Villar striker for today's practice match in Turkey

Events — The national team in Trentino these days will try to make themselves loved, not only by opening the doors to training sessions. On the 26th he will go to Trento with two players, on the 27th at 6pm in the square in Folgaria there will be a sort of welcome with the mayor Michael Rech, the director of lupe Cimbra Daniela Vecchiato and the director of Trentino Marketing Maurizio Rossini. Italy will be represented by Petrucci, Pozzecco and two other players. Then on the 31st Trento again, at the Aquila Store with Spanish and Procida. And on the 3rd the presentation at Castello del Buonconsiglio. In short, a full of love.

July 24th – 8.12pm

