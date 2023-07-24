Never would the owner of a tobacconist’s shop in Fiuggi have expected to see a customer enter on horseback. “Good evening ma’am, can I come in?” asked the man. She nodded her head in disbelief. The customer came in with her pet, bought the brand of cigarettes she intended to smoke and paid, while the quadruped literally didn’t move a muscle as he stood still in front of the counter.

Within seconds, two traffic policemen arrived and invited the customer to leave. And to take the horse out. The man is a breeder from Porciano di Ferentino: he doesn’t have a driving license and travels only on his horses. No fine for him, given that he did not cause damage or danger.