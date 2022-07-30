Back to discuss the salary of the top management ITA Airways. The airline born from the ashes of Alitalia, and now about to pass into the hands of the consortium led by MSC and Lufthansa, is captained by the managing director and general manager Fabio Lazzerini and by the executive chairman Alfredo Altavillawhose salaries largely constitute the 2 million and 81 thousand euros of total gross compensation paid to the directors of the company in 2021. An important figure from which Francesco Caio, president of ITA until June 17, 2021, was also able to draw. in Saipem.

Il Fatto Quotidiano on newsstands this morning recalls how in recent months there was one battle on the board of ITA Airways because Altavilla, who until July 2018 had worked in FCA alongside Sergio Marchionne with a six-figure paycheck, had asked for a salary increase at market values: what he managed to achieve is that both he and Lazzerini can enjoy a fixed pay of 400,000 euros per year each, which could increase to 800,000 euros if they obtained bonuses for their annual and long-term objectives, including privatization. A remuneration which, according to what was established by the board of directors, will also have an effect retroactivewhich is why neither Altavilla nor Lazzerini are pushing too hard on the accelerator pedal for the sale to Msc-Lufthansa.

“It is another thing if these salaries are justified by the results – complains the newspaper – In 2021, ITA lost 2.2 million a day. The accounts are still in the red. The workers have wages lower than the low cost ones, for the pilots they are halved compared to Alitalia, as of June 30 ITA had about 3,000 employees, a thousand fewer than the agreements with the unions. With the government crisis the sale procedure was blocked, in which the Mef indicated MSC-Lufthansa as the best offer to Palazzo Chigi ”.