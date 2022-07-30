Dubai (Etihad)

The smart feature “Marafiq” from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority contributed to accelerating the approval of NOC applications for information (infrastructure), enhancing coordination between the authority and service institutions in Dubai, and reducing the steps for obtaining the certificate from 7 to 3 steps, and the time required to obtain it from 60 to 20 minutes. As of the end of June 2022, around 15,000 Information No Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been approved through this smart feature. The feature also provides direct data valid for 6 months on the locations of contractors and consultants projects approved by the authority on the authority’s infrastructure network. The advanced feature relies on GIS to provide a smart electronic link instead of traditional PDF and DGN files, ensuring that all data is preserved and prevented from losing it when converting files from ESRI GIS format to CAD. The feature provides the advantage of displaying maps and data of DEWA services, and clear, accurate and safe information for those concerned about infrastructure projects in the Emirate of Dubai. His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, pointed out that the Authority works within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to provide advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water according to the highest international standards, with the aim of managing facilities and services through intelligent and interconnected systems based on the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, thus contributing to making Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world. The world, meeting the increasing demand for electricity and water and keeping pace with Dubai’s ambitious urban and economic plans through planning processes based on the latest tools for future foresight. His Excellency affirmed the authority’s keenness to facilitate the work of all stakeholders and to provide all requirements and instructions that allow them to work within the best conditions and with the least effort and time possible, ensuring enriching their experience, achieving their happiness, and achieving the interests of all parties.

His Excellency added: “We support Dubai’s plans to employ digital transformation, smart networks, tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies, with their impacts on the energy and water sectors, improving people’s lives and building a better future. Within the framework of the authority’s vision to be a global leader, sustainable and innovative, the authority contributes to the transition in Dubai towards a pioneering future by reformulating traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit the rapid changes taking place in the world, and in line with the “Dubai 10X” initiative, which constitutes a working method for the Dubai government to transition. The Emirate aims to lead the future and make it ten years ahead of the world’s cities through government innovation and the reformulation of traditional concepts of work mechanisms. The authority is proud of its leadership in launching unprecedented programs and adopting innovation as a mainstay in its strategies and actions.”

It is noteworthy that the smart feature “Marafiq” contributed to DEWA winning the Gold Award at the “American Ideas Summit 2021” awards, which is the largest global platform for exchanging best practices and innovative and creative ideas, in the category of the best idea for the team.