The EU Commission would be ready to bring the Ita-Lufthansa operation to phase two of the formal investigation launched at the beginning of December. This is what we learn from sources close to the dossier.

The commitments presented by Lufthansa to avoid disturbances to competition in European skies would not be sufficient for Brussels, which in recent days had already announced the postponement of the deadline for completing the first phase of the examination to 29 January. The indications circulating in the sector, the sources say, “suggest that the operation will undergo a complete investigation”, extending the time for the possible green light by 4 months.

The dialogue

In short, the dialogues between Lufthansa and the European Union to close the ITA dossier are not over. On the contrary. A new meeting is scheduled for January 29th in Brussels but, as mentioned, the summit is unlikely to be able to untangle the mess and complete the integration now announced in May last year. This is what Radiocor has learned from a source familiar with the dossier who specifies that it is “highly probable” that we will move to phase “two” with the closing of the deal, hopefully, by the middle of the current year. The issues to be resolved and which are the result of close negotiations between the Teutonic company and the European Union mainly concern the issue of slots, with particular attention to those at Linate which have always been considered particularly greedy; and the routes. From this point of view, connections with Vienna and Brussels would be in the sights. According to the European Commission, by leaving the current framework unchanged, the risk is that there will be an obstacle to free competition. Lufthansa will acquire 41% of Ita Airways through a capital increase of 325 million euros, with the option to acquire the remaining shares at a later date. The Ministry of Economy and Lufthansa have confirmed the agreement in principle for the sale of a minority share of Ita to the German group which, however, has yet to be finalized. After 2025, when the company is expected to have become profitable, an investment in the order of 450 million is expected for the control of Ita by the Germans, while the Mef could maintain 10% or a representative on the board.