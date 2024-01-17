DThe images are razor sharp. You can see a man walking up and down Kaiserstrasse as if he was waiting for someone. He looks around, seems nervous. When a woman with a trolley and a laptop bag stops at the traffic lights, he goes unnoticed, takes the bag and quickly walks away into Moselstrasse. The police observed the crime, followed the man from a bird's eye view and sent out a patrol. A short time later, the officers arrested the thief. This is possible because there is a new video system in the station district. The police had been waiting for this for more than five years. Now it should ensure more security, as Frankfurt's mayor Mike Josef (SPD) and the head of the operations department at police headquarters, Thomas Schmidl, said at a joint press conference on Monday.

Catherine Iskandar Editor in charge of the “Rhein-Main” section of the Sunday newspaper.

The police announced shortly afterwards that the pickpocketing was only staged in order to present the possibilities of the new cameras to the public. Nevertheless, Schmidl said, such acts happened in exactly the same way. The fact that the police can now also use the video surveillance tool in the train station district, which the city and police now call “video protection systems,” is “a milestone” and “substantial” for the work of the officers.