Cloudy skies are expected throughout Saturday, without rain in Baja California for this Saturday, according to reports from the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN). Temperatures will range between cool and cold in the morning, especially in mountainous areas, while in the afternoon a warm atmosphere is anticipated in most of the region, with persistent coolness at high altitudes. The northwest wind will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts that could reach between 40 and 60 km/h, which could cause dust devils. On the western coast of the peninsula, waves of 1 to 3 meters high are expected. During the early hours of Saturday, minimum temperatures could drop to -5 °C in the mountains of Baja California, with the risk of frost. Likewise, winds with similar gusts are expected for the Gulf of California and the coasts of Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco, with the possibility of dust devils in Baja California.

On Sunday, the forecast of intense winds and possible dust devils remains in Baja California and Baja California Sur. As for temperatures, minimum temperatures are expected to continue in the range of -5 to 0 °C in the mountains of Baja California. This inclement weather is expected to affect Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in the region throughout the weekend. It is important for residents to monitor forecast updates and take necessary precautions in the face of these adverse conditions.

Meteored. Climate of Tijuana, Rosarito and other locations in Baja California

According to Meteored, this Saturday in Tijuana Clouds and clearings are expected, with temperatures that will range between 8°C and 19°C. On Sunday, temperatures will drop slightly and cloudy skies will predominate, with northwest winds and maximum gusts of up to 30 km/h.

In Mexicali, a Saturday is anticipated with clouds and clearings, and temperatures that will vary between 11°C and 26°C. On Sunday, temperatures will rise slightly with cloudy skies again and northwest winds, reaching maximum gusts of up to 26 km/h on Saturday.

Rosarito will experience similar conditions, with clouds and clearings on Saturday and temperatures between 11°C and 17°C. On Sunday, temperatures will remain the same, and cloudy skies with northwest winds and maximum gusts of up to 28 km/h are expected.

Cove It will have a Saturday with clouds and clearings, with minimums of 7°C and maximums of 19°C. On Sunday, temperatures will remain stable, with cloudy skies and west winds, with maximum gusts of up to 33 km/h on Sunday.

For Tecate, a Saturday is forecast with clouds and clearings, and temperatures between 3°C and 19°C. On Sunday, conditions will remain similar with cloudy skies and west winds, reaching maximum gusts of up to 33 km/h on Saturday.

In The Rumorosa, clouds and clearings are expected on Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 15°C. On Sunday, temperatures will rise slightly with cloudy skies and southwest winds, with maximum gusts of up to 42 km/h.

Saint Quentin You will see clouds and clearings on Saturday and clear skies on Sunday, with temperatures between 9°C and 19°C and northwest winds with gusts of 18 to 32 km/h. On Sunday, temperatures will range from 10°C to 18°C, with winds of 27 to 44 km/h.

San Felipe andxwill experience clouds and clear skies on Saturday and clear skies on Sunday, with temperatures of 15°C to 22°C on Saturday and 15°C to 21°C on Sunday, with winds from the North and East respectively, with moderate gusts.