Red Sea | The US says it has repelled a large-scale Houthi airstrike

US and allied forces repulsed 15 aircraft attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

of the United States and its allied forces have repelled a large-scale air attack by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden early Saturday morning, according to the US Middle East Command (Centcom) messaging service in X.

According to Centcom, “one-way drones” or suicide drones can pose an “immediate threat” to merchant ships and the ships of the United States and its allies.

In the morning, between 4:30 and 7:30, the navies of the United States and allied countries and their aircraft shot down a total of 15 Houthi rebels' drones.

Centcom did not say whether the strikes caused damage or specify where exactly the strikes took place.

in Yemen attacks by active Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have intensified, and Centcom has reported new attacks almost daily in recent weeks.

For example, on Friday, Centcom reported that the Houthis fired two missiles from the Yemeni area at a dry cargo ship sailing under the flag of Singapore, but the missiles did not damage the ship or its crew. Earlier on Friday, Centcom said it hit anti-sea missiles mounted on a Houthi truck.

On Wednesday, the Houthis struck with a missile into a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden near the port of Aden, killing three people. It was reportedly the first time that Houthi strikes in nearby sea areas have caused casualties during the Gaza war.