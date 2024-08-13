Chihuahua, Chih.- The National Executive Committee of the PAN determined that in the states of Baja California, Mexico City, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Tabasco, only women can run for president, said the deputy general secretary, Juan Carlos Martínez Terrazas.

She added that, if there are not 16 female members in the CDEs, the CEN will reserve as many gender reserves as necessary to guarantee horizontal parity during the electoral period of the missing leaderships.

This was determined after a criterion was approved to guarantee gender parity in the integration of the State Executive Committees that will be renewed for the period 2024-2027.