03/02/2025



Updated at 07: 52h.





For the first time in 97 years, the Red Oscar Carpet It will have more emotion than the ceremony itself. You can even see a miracle from the flashes: as Moses separating the waters, the ‘publicity’ will be pushing their stars from the path of Karla Sofía Gascón. On Friday, the Spanish reappeared at the César Gala (the Goya de France) where she sat in the same row as her former partner although at a distance – as a sanitary cord – that evidences the emptiness they are doing. It seems that nobody in the Hollywood ecosystem wants to appear next to the last canceled of an industry that celebrates in the early hours of Sunday to Monday the best of its work in front of the cameras.

Because the Oscars are also political, and this year it has been found in the body of the actress of Alcobendas, who announced through intermediaries that would go to the gala and that Netflix, the producer of ‘Emilia Pérez‘, I would pay the trips of the trip. It is the last invoice of a disbursement that has come out frog to the multinational, since it invested several million euros in the promotion of its new star, 52, and the film. Everything was going well until the announcement of the nominations, when he added 13; But days later an activist rescued old racist tweets from Gascón and all hope of success for ‘Emilia Pérez’ in the Oscars dissipated. TO Netflix Another option is escaped to legitimize with the Oscar for Best Film, a race that began in 2019 and in which it has been left, according to American media, more than 100 million. Except Milagro, tonight his film will suffer the same defeat that ‘Rome’ lived in 2019, ‘The Irish’ in 2020, ‘Mank’ in 2021, ‘The Power of the Dog’ in 2022, ‘Without novelty in the front’ in 2023 and ‘Master’ last year.

Netflix’s million’s crossbelling the road to three independent titles, a sample that this year Hollywood has turned to the alternative after the 2023 screenwriters strike left without great titles of ‘Majors’ the billboards of 2024. Thus, ”The brutalist ‘, of almost unknown Brady Corbet; ‘Anora‘, from the winner in Cannes Be Bakerand ‘Conclave‘, of Edward Berger (‘Without novelty in the front’) they will be the protagonists of the night with permission from Coralie Fargeatdirector of ‘The substance‘, the movie with which Demi Moore He has achieved his first Oscar nomination that will take away after the unreasonry of Karla Sofía Gascón, and James Mangoldalso nominated for best director for ‘A Complete Unknown‘, the biopic of Bob Dylan with which Timothée Chalamet I could snatch the Oscar for best actor to the favorite, Adrien Brody (‘The Brutalist’), who would also snatch the record of becoming the youngest actor to win the Oscar.

Beyond the morbid of the red carpet and the bets for the palmraés tonight, the 2025 Oscar will be marked by politics, with Hollywood positioned against Donald Trumpwho assumed the presidency for his second term in the White House just over five weeks ago. “I think that as a host I can’t ignore the moment we are right now,” he said Conan O’Brienwhich will debut on Sunday as the presenter of the Oscar after taking the witness of Jimmy Kimmelwho did it in the last two deliveries. “I want to do it with humor and also make sure that the night does not derive only towards that,” the comedian finished off at a press conference on Friday. “Conan wants to do things a little different,” he said for his part RAJ KAPOOR, Executive producer of the gala.









In addition to politics, the producers assured that there would be several tributes to the victims and those who fought the Los Angeles fires, because the Oscars, in addition to celebrating global cinema, are still the party of the Hollywood neighbors. That is why there will also be a lot of self -referential music. In fact, the most anticipated moment will be, others of the delivery of the statuette for the best film, an announced musical number of ‘WICKED‘. Cynthia Erivo (Nominated for Best Actress) will sing ‘Defying Gravity’ and Ariana Grande (Consencer for Best Delivery Actress) will do it with ‘Popular’, according to AFP producers. Singers such as Doja cat,Queen Latifah, Raye or the K-Pop star Smooth.

But, and this has generated a lot of controversy among Oscar fans, the best song on stage will not be interpreted, where ‘Emilia Pérez’ added two candidates. And although the category usually happens without penalty or glory between the generalist press and the average public, the “tension” remembers that of 20 years ago, when the producers did not let the stage up Jorge Drexler to sing ‘on the other side of the river’ for not being “sufficiently famous.” Instead, it was Antonio Banderas the one who sang the soundtrack of ‘motorcycle newspapers’. When Drexler later achieved the statuette, instead of giving a speech he sang his song, at a time that is already history.

History could also do tonight Bob Dylan If you appear to sing with Chalamet any song from your biographical film, something that the organizers of the gala said in the presentation that was more a dream than a real possibility. If the old bard gets to the stage of the Dolby Theater would change the dynamics of the last years of some awards marked by the error of ‘La La Land’, the aggression of Will Smith to Chris Rock and awards discussed and debatable as ‘Coda’ or ‘everything at once everywhere’.

Because the distance between the Oscars and the public is increasingly flagrant. And not only for Donald Trump, who in 2020, with the Gordo Award for ‘Parasitos’, lashed out at the Korean film, against Hollywood and threw nostalgia asking for films to return such as ‘What the wind took’. The distance between public and Oscar does not stop growing: between ‘A complete stranger’, ‘Conclave’, ‘The substance’, ‘Anora’, ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Emilia Pérez’, favorites to scratch fat awards tonight, do not add up to half of what was collected by ‘Dune: part two’ that, although he received the nomination for best film, has little possibilities of an important Oscar.

Just in case, and for everyone to be calm, this year the popular gift bag that all nominees receive includes marijuana products, in addition to liposuction, luxury trips … All valued in 200,000 euros. Thus the nights of the night and the anonymous candidates of the less popular categories can smile during the more than three and a half hours that the ceremony lasts. A film party and, also, of politics that surrounds the American industry. It remains to be seen if the audience wants to feel part of a Sarao that is increasingly destined for own consumption: from 2020 the 20 million spectators are not exceeded, and thinking about the 40 million who saw the gala only a decade ago seems more like a dream than a reality. As much as Bob Dylan passes through the Oscars to encourage that.