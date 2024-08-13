Vinicius Jr is today one of the star players in world football, a star of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, controversial and a striker, the attacker has just received a tremendous offer from Saudi Arabia.

According to the criteria of

Nearly a billion 100 euros for the footballer with a five-year contract would be the proposal on the table from Real Madrid, according to press reports in Europe and in the Arab country.

Vinicius Junior Photo:Jose Jordan. AFP Share

According to information from Spain, it was Al Ahli The Saudi who wanted to lure the player, but the offer was apparently rejected. If these figures are true, and if they go ahead, it would be the most important transfer in the history of world football.

What has been revealed is that an investment fund owned by Saudi Arabia is the one that has made the enquiry with the Merengue club. The project was aimed at exploiting the commercial value of Vinicius, so that he would be the face of the 2034 World Cup.

Vinicius Junior Photo:Kai Forsterling. Efe Share

“Nobody within the Madrid club is thinking of a Real Madrid without the Brazilian,” says the newspaper Marca.

Real offer?

Not everything has been decided. According to As, the player “is waiting for the talks that have already started between Saudi Arabia and Real Madrid.”

Some see Vinicius’ departure as viable after Mbappe’s arrival, which could overshadow the Brazilian, however, those around Madrid assure that Vinicius is happy and wants to continue in the team.

As also adds that “In any case, the figure, according to sources familiar with the situation, will never approach 1 billion, although it could be around 400 million,” contrary to the versions that have come to light in recent hours.

ESPN, meanwhile, says the player and his entourage have not rejected the Arab offer, thus leaving the door open for Vinicius to move to Saudi Arabia.

SPORTS

More sports news