Chapter 329 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ left a scene that fans of Jimmy and Dolores: As a result of Alessia’s hallucination, it was possible to see what the characters would look like if they were together until they were grandparents. Although this couple’s relationship is just blossoming, today it is one of the most loved by the public that follows the production of America TValong with that of July and Benjamín.

After the sweet scene of ‘Jimlores’ or ‘Dommy’, as viewers have called the duo, a sensation caused a sensation on social networks video unpublished of the characters in their elderly version. In this one, both of them dance very sweetly to the rhythm of a romantic song.

Jimmy and Dolores grandparents dance romantic theme

The video in question was shared on her social networks by Devorah Merino Diaz, an actress whose mission is to characterize the funny Dolores in ‘At the bottom there is room’. “Did you see yesterday’s episode?” she wrote in the description of her publication.

“Something with you”, by the mother and daughter duo Elisabeth Roma and Rita Payés, accompanies the dance of the elderly Jimmy and Dolores. For their part, the couple’s admirers celebrate the content with comments such as “They look very cute together” and “They are both beautiful.”

Which episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres today?

Attention if you are a fan of the series currently directed by Gigio Aranda. Today, Friday, October 20, episode 330 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ airs. You can watch the program on the live signal of América TV, starting at 8.40 pm in Peru time.