The classics, it is known, are not normal matches. They are not common parties. They are matches that if they are lost, the loser burns and the winner is exalted. In the classics you don’t always survive. To lose is to pledge one’s honor; To win is to conquer glory. But there are classics that are more classic when the need is present, like the one they will play this Saturday Santa Fe and Millionaires (4 pm WIn + TV), both with urgency for victory, although the rope hangs the reds harder.

Santa Fe is at the limit of its possibilities. It arrives at the classic fuming, not like a train, but like a plane with half a turbine. If you lose, you fall, everything is over. Their 23 points in the table, with 9 to play, do not allow them to even think about a draw. Winning the classic is not just a no-brainer, it is the only thing, it is everything, if the lions want to reach the end of this phase of the championship alive.

That’s why the Uruguayan coach arrived Pablo Peirano, to see if he can rescue the team from the ashes. He already directed, although from the stands, in the defeat against Tolima last Sunday, so now it will be his official debut on the technical line, where he was so many times when he was Gerardo Pelusso’s assistant. It’s time to command him.

“We had a good week. We are aware of the present we are experiencing, during the week we worked on all aspects and we are very excited to go out and win the game,” said Peirano.

Millonarios has not claimed victory. The schedule favors him, that he has one more game left (against América), and that he now has 26 points in the table, so he is very close, but not yet, and that is the need that the team has. Alberto Gamero: “The team tries to have a lot of possession of the ball. The need is theirs and also ours, to think that it is going to be one of those close classics, where no one is going to give anything away and we will go out onto the field to find our classification,” said Gamero, who will not have Daniel Cataño, for injury, and hopes that Mackalister Silva recovers from a virus, at least he has him in the squad, as well as Fernando Uribe, Omer Bertel, Stiven Vega and goalkeeper Álvaro Montero who will return as a starter.

The distance is not very great, if the reds win they equal the blues and make it difficult for them; If the blues win, they climb up and keep the reds away from the home runs; If they tie they remain in the same, but with less margin. The classic is definitive, like all classics, but in this one there is much more at stake than honor.

