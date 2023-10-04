In South America, the premiere of ‘Saw Furthermore, this was the film in the ‘The Game of Fear’ saga that received the highest rating from critics’ portals, which caused many more people to attend theaters to see the return of Tobin Bell like the bloody John Krameralso known as ‘Jisgaw’.

However, the success of the film could have been even greater, since its director, Kevin Greutertthey prohibited one of Kramer’s famous traps from appearing, thus crossing a limit that, because it is a very bloody horror film, it seemed not to have, what will it be about?

What is the trap of ‘Saw X’ that was censored?

As indicated by the same director of ‘Saw X’, Kevin Greutertin an interview with The Direct portal, Lionsgate, the official distributor of the tape, prohibited him from adding a specific trap. “In the original script, when we first see John Kramer in the MRI machine, we interpreted it as some kind of fantasy trap in his head that echoed what happens later in the film. And I don’t know… For some reason, they told us not to do it. So it simply is what it is now,” the filmmaker revealed.

Tobin Bell returns as the bloody John Kramer, also known as ‘Jigsaw’, in a terrifying sequel. Photo: Lionsgate See also Irma Grese, the most sadistic of the Nazis

“Well, I can say that the final trap in this, there is a kind of fight scene at the end of this movie, and that was very different in the original script. But it was simply not practical to carry out. So we did what we ended up doing in this movie. Conceiving these traps is really the most difficult part of these films. And we brainstorm and throw out a lot of different ideas,” Greutert said.

When is ‘Saw X’ released?

The new installment of ‘The game of fear’ It premiered in all theaters in South America on Thursday, September 28, 2023. and, as usual, in countries like the United States, Mexico, among others, the film was released on the 29th of the same month.

How long is the movie ‘Saw X’?

The film, sequel to ‘Saw’ (2004) and prequel to ‘Saw II’ (2005), It lasts 118 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 58 minutes. In this way, it becomes the longest running film in the entire successful horror saga.

What is ‘Saw X’ about?

“John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment in the ‘Saw’ franchise explores the never-before-told chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in the hopes of miraculously finding a cure for his cancer, only to discover that the entire operation is a scam and defrauds the most vulnerable. Armed with a new purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to work, exchanging roles with con artists in his characteristic visceral style through devious, deranged and ingenious traps,” indicates the official synopsis of ‘Saw X’.

What is the cast of ‘Saw X’?