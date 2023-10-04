Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 11:21 p.m.



Comment















Representatives of the agricultural sector of Cieza, together with members of the current municipal corporation, attended the 2023 edition of Fruit Attraction, one of the most important fairs in the world regarding fruit and vegetable products.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, visited the space reserved for the capital of Vega Alta after its star product, the peach, has obtained the Protected Geographic Identification. The mayor, Tomás Rubio, the councilors of Agriculture and Commerce, Manuel Martínez and Francisco Martínez, the Minister of Agriculture, Sara Rubira, the national deputy, Miriam Guardiola, and the socialist councilors Pascual Lucas and Antonio were also in Madrid promoting Ciezan products. Moya.

The councilor pointed out that “it is inevitable to be here at Ifema today supporting the entire Cieza sector that produces, processes and sells the products of our field and that comes to Fruit Attraction, one of the privileged showcases on the entire planet to sell what is best.” “We know how to do in Cieza, our agriculture, our agri-food offer.”

In this edition of Fruit Attraction, more than 110 companies from the Region of Murcia presented their offer to national and international buyers from the 137 participating countries.