Fight Club It is one of the most remembered films of the nineties and a cult classic. Many know this peculiar film based on the homonymous novel by the author Chuck Palahniuk. In it we are told the story of a man fed up with his life who decides to start an underground fight club and later an anarchist group.

In the last days, Fight Club has been a topic of discussion due to its ending being changed in China. The new outcome, which reached a local streaming service, decided to take a calmer turn where the authorities are victorious. While this might make us think that the author of the original work would not agree, it seems that we were wrong.

The Chinese ending of Fight Club seemed good to its creator

The movie of Fight Club recently launched on the local streaming platform, Tencent Video. Since the Chinese government has many restrictions regarding foreign productions, the ending of this film had to be changed to minimize its anarchist message.

The new ending immediately began to circulate on the networks, since it was simply text on the screen. It mentions that Tyler Durden He decided to report his companions to the police, who arrested everyone and prevented the bombs from exploding. After this, the protagonist was sent to a psychiatric hospital.

Although this ending is very different from the one in the film, it turns out that it is more similar to the one that Fight Club originally had in the book. In an interview with TMZthe author of the novel said he agreed with the change and that, in reality, the one who moved the furthest from its ending was the director David Fincher.

‘The irony is that the way China changed the movie, lined it up exactly with the ending of the book. Contrary to the end of Fincherwhich was a most spectacular and visual‘. Now the question arises about this supposed censorship, could it be that whoever did it was familiar with the original ending of fighting Club?

The differences and similarities between endings

who saw Fight Club surely remember that the end of this involves a terrorist attack on several financial institutions. After the main character discovers that Tyler Durden he is a projection of himself, he decides to shoot himself in the mouth to finish him off. Afterwards, the protagonist and his love interest watch as various buildings explode around them.

The ending of the book is similar until after the protagonist is shot. However, here the bombs fail and he is taken to a psychiatric hospital where the employees reveal that they are part of his anarchist group. As you can see, what he mentioned is true. Palahniuk. Although still not exactly the same, the Chinese ending of Fight Club it is quite similar to the original. Which of all do you prefer?

