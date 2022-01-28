The Dutch movie The Promise of Pisa was awarded at the Breaking TV Film Festival in London. The film adaptation of Mano Bouzamour’s book won, among other things, the prize for best film.
Norbert ter Hall was voted best director. The Promise of Pisa was also nominated in the Best Actor (Shahine El-Hamus) and Best Actress (Olivia Lonsdale) categories, but failed to cash in those nominations.
The film tells the story of the Moroccan Sam who, on the day that his older brother Mo is arrested by the police, is admitted to a prestigious music academy. Sam learns to use his talent, falls in love with the beautiful Annelies and eventually finds his own voice. The lead roles are played by El-Hamus, Lonsdale and Yorick van Wageningen.
The film has already won awards at home and abroad. For example, El-Hamus already won the Golden Calf for best actor for his role.
