On the occasion of the launch of her new book, the former tronist Valentina Dallari told again her tragedy of anorexia

On the occasion of the launch of his new book, Valentina Dallari she went back to talking about the anorexia that hit her and from which today, with a lot of commitment, she is trying to get out of it. The Deejay and former tronista of Men and Women, a guest at Verissimo, told all of her self to Silvia Toffanin, moving everyone in the studio and at home.

Credit: Verissimo Canale 5

Valentina has been fighting anorexia for a very long time. A pathology that he decided to face up to and of defeat, with hard work and never lowering your head. Not even when she found herself at the center of a controversy that accused her of having relapsed again.

In addition to being a Deejay, having acted as a tronista for Men and Women and being the companion of the rapper Junior Cally, Valentina has for some years also undertaken a career as a Writer.

His was released in 2019 first book, entitled “I never liked her“. L’otherinstead, it came out just a few days ago. Is titled “Ouroboros”And, like the other, tells of the model and musician’s battle against anorexia.

Valentina Dallari’s words

Credit: Verissimo Canale 5

Guest in yesterday’s episode of very true, Valentina let herself go in a long and touching outburst with Toffanin. Here is an excerpt of his words:

It all started when I already had some popularity. I hardly ate anymore, I weighed 37 kg and I couldn’t stand up. I couldn’t even carry a shopping bag, I risked dying. I remember that if I cooked, obviously for someone else, then I tended to throw that food away because seeing it made me anxious.

My sister, who is a nurse and has the clinical eye to recognize the problem and know how to deal with it, saved me. The bad thing about anorexia is that it is a disease that arises within ourselves, it does not depend too much on the world around us.

Credit: Verissimo Canale 5

I am still facing a weekly therapy course, it is the only way out: something of the past remains, the important thing is to recognize the most toxic thoughts.

Finally Valentina explained that hopes that his story can to help also others who live in the same situation as him. Who knows that that “monster” is still inside her and that can come back, but also that after 11 months of ailments, a long hospitalization in a specialized clinic and therapy is felt today much stronger.