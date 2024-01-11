After incident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, all kinds of comments and complaints were fired. The event went around the world and worried many about the safety of airplanes, especially the aircraft model involved. While flights for safety inspections were delayed and canceled, The company sent emails to all passengers involved in the accident and indicated that they will pay compensation of US$1,500.

The event occurred on Friday, January 5 and, logically, the repercussions throughout the United States are still continuing. Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which was scheduled to fly from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, suffered the loss of a piece of the fuselage which is known as a door plug, which came loose and caused depressurization of the cabin. After a traumatic experience, the plane was finally able to return to its point of origin and land without any injuries or fatalities.

As a consequence of the fact, The airline had to cancel many of its flights while safety inspections are carried out on the Boeing 737 Max 9 in its fleet, the model involved in the incident that was left in the eye of the storm. For his part, The company is looking for a way to compensate the 171 passengers on the flight for the risk and avoid legal consequences.

The compensation they offered to the passengers of the Alaska Airlines flight

As stated Telemundo, The passengers of flight 1282 received an email from the company offering them payment of US$1,500 as compensation for their experience and for the risk posed by the failure of the aircraft while they were in the air. Along the same lines, psychological support was also offered to those who required it.

Beyond each individual case, the truth is that At a general level there is discomfort about this proposal. With a sum that most passengers consider scarce due to the seriousness of the incident, It is not ruled out to initiate a lawsuit in the short term to claim greater compensation..