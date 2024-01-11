Murder Dinner – Knives Out: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

This evening, Thursday 11 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, Murder Dinner – Knives Out, a 2019 crime film written and directed by Rian Johnson, will be broadcast. Described as a modern deductive mystery, the film features an ensemble cast that includes, among others, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Massachusetts. Famous mystery writer Harlan Thrombey is found dead in his bedroom. A week later, the relatives are summoned for questioning: everything suggests that it was a suicide, as detective Elliot and agent Wagner think, but according to private investigator and consultant Benoit Blanc there are still too many questions without one answer, first of all: why was an anonymous envelope full of money delivered to the detective's door that morning with a request to investigate? The elderly writer was found dead the morning after celebrating his 85th birthday, inviting all the members of the entire family home, who therefore, if it was not a suicide, all find themselves suspected of murder. The family is large and somewhat dysfunctional. The members are Harlan's children, Linda and Walter, with their respective spouses, Richard and Donna, and their children, Hugh Ransom and Jacob, together with Joni, widow of Harlan's late son, Neil, her daughter Meg and the elderly Harlan's mother, Nana. Other people close to Harlan were housekeeper Fran and Harlan's nurse, Marta Cabrera. Of all of them, only Marta seems to have an alibi, given that Walt remembers having glimpsed her father, after the girl returned home, around midnight. Furthermore, the young woman has a strange disorder: she cannot lie without vomiting, so Benoit decides to have her assist him in his investigations.

Murder Mystery – Knives Out: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Knives Out, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniel Craig: Benoît Blanc

Chris Evans: Hugh Ransom Drysdale

Ana de Armas: Marta Cabrera

Jamie Lee CurtisLinda Drysdale

Michael Shannon: Walter “Walt” Thrombey

Don Johnson: Richard Drysdale

Toni Collette: Joni Thrombey

Lakeith Stanfield: Lieutenant Elliot

Katherine LangfordMeg Thrombey

Jaeden MartellJacob Thrombey

Frank Oz: Alan Stevens

Riki Lindhome: Donna Thrombey

Edi Patterson: Fran

Noah Segan: Agent Wagner

K Callan: Wanetta “Nana” Thrombey

Christopher Plummer: Harlan Thrombey

M. Emmet Walsh: Mr. Proofroc

Marlene Forte: Marta's mother

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Murder Dinner – Knives Out live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 11 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2.