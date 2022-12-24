Murder Alice Neri, a new witness appears who claims to have seen the suspect on the morning of the crime

An important new testimony has emerged in the last few hours in the program that is broadcast on Rai, Italian storieswhich concerns precisely the crime of Alice Neri. The young mother of only 32 who was found lifeless in the trunk of her car, engulfed in flames.

The main suspect in the crime is a 29-year-old Tunisian named Mohamed Gaaloul. The latter a few hours after the incident managed to run away from Italy with the help of his wife.

A man residing near the house of cousin of the boy, he said he saw him on the morning of November 18, around 7.30 in the morning. In an interview with the envoy of Italian Stories, he said:

I don’t want to put my face in it because I don’t want any problems. I’m here to tell you what I’ve heard about Alice. I knew one thing for a few days, that I felt bad.

I know that on the day of the crime, Mohamed went to his cousin’s house covered in oil at 7 in the morning. I think it’s true, in my opinion they are reliable people. Someone had doubts, someone not. Up until now I’ve seen him as a guy who is always cheerful, joking and asking everyone for lifts. He is not ashamed and is very outgoing. I tell it because I want the truth to be discovered.

The arrest of the suspect in the murder of Alice Neri

Mohamed Gaaloul a few hours after the crime has succeeded run away from Italy with his wife. The two got married just a few days before the crime.

However, the woman heard by some journalists always said that her husband was with her in Greece.

Thanks to the investigations and the work of the police, the agents managed to arrest him while on the border between France and Switzerland.

On Thursday 22 December, there was a new hearing in which the suspect gave his consent to theextradition to Italy. His return should be expected for i first days of the new year. Then only further investigations will shed light on what happened.